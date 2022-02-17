POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The “Battle of 224 Trophy” is on the line Friday night as Poland hosts Canfield on the final Friday night of the boys basketball regular season.

The game will be televised as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week live Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV and streamed live on the WKBN app.

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Canfield won the first meeting back in December, 67-53, but the two teams have split their last eight meetings. Five of those games were decided by nine points or less.

“I don’t think there needs to be any marketing of the product whatsoever,” Canfield Head Coach Todd Muckleroy said. “It’s just two teams on both sides of 224 just going after one another. And, it’s a rivalry that I think a lot of high school basketball teams and programs don’t really get to see much anymore.”

Canfield enters Friday night’s matchup with a record of 9-11, while Poland is 14-7.

“It’s been going on for a long time,” said Poland Head Coach Eric Fender. “It’s been a big rivalry back since the early 2000s and even past that. I think both groups have a high respect for each other. But, it’s a competitive game, and it’s one that we want to make sure that we take care of tomorrow night.”