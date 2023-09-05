POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the most iconic rivalry games in the area — the Battle for 224 (Poland vs. Canfield) — is upon us, and WKBN has you covered with this week’s High School Football Game of the Week.

The Cardinals have won their last six meetings with Poland. Will Canfield continue its streak against its rivals? Will the Bulldogs continue their perfect start to the 2023 campaign?

High School Football Game of the Week

September 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. (Live on MyYTV and WKBN.com)

Canfield (1-2) at Poland (3-0)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Sept. 2, 2022 – Canfield, 31-7

Oct. 19, 2021 – Canfield, 24-12

Oct. 26, 2018 – Canfield, 34-7

Oct. 27, 2017 – Canfield, 38-0

Oct. 28, 2016 – Canfield, 29-14

Last Meeting

The Cardinals came away with a 31-7 win over Poland last September. Canfield’s QB Broc Lowry accounted for 4 touchdowns (2 rushing, 2 passing).

2023 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Poland, 42.7; Canfield, 20.7

Scoring Defense: Poland, 6.7; Canfield, 28.3

Game Notes

-Canfield has won each of the last six meetings with Poland including last year’s 31-7 victory at home in week three.

-The Cardinals suffered their first loss of the year, two weeks ago, in a 24-14 setback at Mansfield Senior. The loss was Canfield’s third since Oct. 25, 2019 in a true road game (12-3). Last Friday, the Cardinals were defeated once again by unbeaten Olmsted Falls – 42-14.

-Before their loss to Mansfield on the road, the Cardinals had posted an 11-1 mark away from Bob Dove Stadium during their prior 12 regular season games.

-The last time Canfield had allowed 66 points or more to be scored in back-to-back weeks (24 vs. Mansfield, 42 vs. Olmsted Falls) was in 2013 when the Cardinals gave up 97 (vs. Poland, 35; Niles, 62).

-Poland last posted a win in the series with Canfield on Halloween in 2014 (28-7).

-Off to a 3-0 start to the 2023 season, the Bulldogs are eyeing up their first 4-0 start since 2018 (5-0).

-In their last outing, Poland rolled to a 49-14 victory over Firelands. The Bulldogs’ quarterback Dom Pagano threw for 4 touchdowns and 155 yards while completing passes to five different receivers. Danny Nittoli went for over 100 yards on the ground (106 yards) on only 8 carries.

-Defensively, the Bulldogs have been stout allowing just 20 points to be scored and permitting an average of 153 yards over the course of their first three games.

-Poland has won 5 of their last 6 games at home.

Upcoming Schedule

Canfield

Sept. 15 – Chaney (1-1)

Sept. 22 – Dover (1-2)

Oct. 6 – Holy Name (1-2)

Poland

Sept. 15 – at Hubbard (3-0)

Sept. 22 – South Range (2-1)

Sept. 29 – at Niles (2-1)

