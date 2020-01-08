Battle for the top of MVAC; McDonald-Sebring this Friday

McDonald has scored 75 points or more in all but 2 games this year

#2 Sebring was upset on Tuesday by Lowellville

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in league history, a pair of Top 10 Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference teams will meet when #2 Sebring (9-1) travels to #8 McDonald (9-1). The Trojans are reeling from an upset loss as McDonald is riding a 4-game win streak which began with a 4-point victory over Springfield (64-60).



The highly anticipated contest will also determine who stays in first-place as each (along with Waterloo) sport a 3-1 mark in league play.



High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, January 10, 2020

(#2) Sebring (9-1) at (#8) McDonald (9-1)

Last Five Meetings

Feb. 1, 2019 – McDonald, 64-56

Jan. 4, 2019 – McDonald, 70-52

Feb. 13, 2018 – McDonald, 95-64

Jan. 30, 2018 – McDonald, 84-41

Mar. 7, 2017 – McDonald, 82-60 (Division IV Struthers District Semifinal)

Last Meeting

-Zach Rasile scored 39 in McDonald’s 64-56 win over Sebring last February. Gabe Lanzer accumulated 17 for Sebring in the loss.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: McDonald, 84.6; Sebring, 72.3

Scoring Defense: Sebring, 50.5; McDonald, 55.4

Game Notes

-The Blue Devils have defeated Sebring 11 straight times. The Trojans’ last win came at McDonald on January 13, 2015 – 63-61.

-The news from around the area on Tuesday began with Lowellville’s upset win at #2 Sebring – 75-69 in overtime. The Rockets were playing in only their third ‘true’ road game. Lowellville won their season opener at Heartland Christian in overtime (64-58). Just last Friday, they were turned away in Berlin Center by 15 (56-41) by Western Reserve. Sebring saw Gabe Lanzer – their recent 1,000-point scorer – tally a game-high 34 points. Jake Hunter added 9 for the Trojans as well.

-Entering the polls at #2 on January 6, Sebring’s last appearance in the Top 10 rankings came on February 14, 2005 (at #2).

-McDonald’s Zach Rasile passed current-West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins (Conotton Valley/Indian Valley South) on Ohio’s all-time scoring list. Below is the list with Ohio State & NBA great Jerry Lucas next in his way – 11 points away.

OHSAA History – Most Career Points

3,208 – Jon Diebler (Fostoria/Upper Sandusky)

2,977 – Luke Kennard (Franklin)

2,958 – Jay Burson (John Glenn)

2,680 – Geno Ford (Cambridge)

2,646 – LeBron James (St. Vincent-St. Mary)

2,581 – Rex Leach (Mathews)

2,573 – Mike Phillips (Manchester)

2,567 – Bill Szabo (Firelands)

2,562 – Nate Davis (Bellaire)

2,492 – Larry Huston (Savannah)

2,460 – Jerry Lucas (Middletown)

2,449 – Zach Rasile (McDonald)

2,438 – Bob Huggins (Conotton Valley/Indian Valley South)

-Rasile has scored over 40-points in 8 of his 10 games played. Jake Portolese has also tallied 28-points or more in 3 games this season

-Since losing to Waterloo on December 17 (63-59), McDonald has won their last 4 games. The Blue Devils have been held below 75-points just twice this year.

MVAC Standings (as of January 8)

2 Sebring – 4-1 (9-1)

8 McDonald- 4-1 (9-1)

Waterloo – 4-1 (9-1)

Springfield – 3-2 (4-4)

Mineral Ridge – 3-3 (4-4)

Western Reserve – 2-3 (5-6)

Lowellville – 1-4 (6-4)

Jackson-Milton – 0-6 (3-8)

Upcoming Schedule

Sebring

Jan. 14 – at Waterloo (9-1)

Jan. 17 – Mineral Ridge (4-4)

Jan. 21 – Leetonia (2-8)

McDonald

Jan. 11 – at Warren JFK (2-7)

Jan. 14 – at Western Reserve (5-6)

Jan. 17 – Lowellville (5-5)