LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference race is heating up with Wellsville sitting atop the standings. Lisbon can get back into first place with a win over the Tigers.

Will Wellsville sweep the season series or will the home-standing Blue Devils get back on the right track?

Find out on this Friday’s High School Basketball Game of the Week.

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, February 3, 2023, at 7 pm LIVE on MyYTV

Wellsville (11-6) at Lisbon (12-5)

Last 5 Meetings

Jan. 6, 2023 – Wellsville, 53-51

Feb. 5, 2022 – Lisbon, 42-40

Jan. 7, 2022 – Lisbon, 56-50

Feb. 26, 2021 – Wellsville, 59-41

Jan. 5, 2021 – Lisbon, 63-49

Last Meeting

…In January, Wellsville secured a two-point victory (53-51) over Lisbon on a Jaxon Brewer jump shot late in the fourth quarter that was the game-winner. Brewer finished his night with 14 points. The Tigers were led by Isaiah Greathouse’s 24 points. For Lisbon, Trevor Siefke paced the Devils with 19 points and Logan Stauffer chipped in with 12.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Wellsville, 58.4; Lisbon, 56.8

Scoring Defense: Lisbon, 44.6; Wellsville, 52.8

Game Notes

-Recently, Lisbon has won six of their last eight meetings with Wellsville. In each of the past three contests, the outcome has been decided by six points or less.

-Wellsville began the season with a 3-1 mark.

-The Tigers have dropped four of their six games by 7-points or less.

-Wellsville secured sole-possession of first place in the conference on Tuesday by topping East Palestine, 71-37. Jaxon Brewer and Isaiah Greathouse scored 24 and 22 points, respectively. Tyrell Watkins added 10 in the Tigers’ win.

-When the opposition scores 60 or more points, Wellsville is 1-4.

-Since falling in three straight games (to Western Reserve, Heartland Christian and Wellsville), Lisbon had won five consecutive games before falling to Southern on Tuesday to fall to 12-5.

-The Blue Devils are 11-1 when their opponent scores below-50 points this season.

-Hunter Dailey (20) and Trevor Siefke (18) combined for 38 points in Lisbon’s 61-56 setback to Southern. Dailey had 7 rebounds and Siefke finished with four assists.

2022-23 EOAC Standings

League Records

Wellsville – 9-2

Lisbon – 8-3

Southern – 7-3

Columbiana – 7-4

Valley Christian – 7-4

United – 4-8

East Palestine – 2-8

Leetonia – 0-12

Upcoming Schedule

Wellsville

Feb. 6 – Valley Christian

Feb. 7 – OVAC

Feb. 11 – OVAC

Feb. 17 – at East Palestine

Lisbon

Feb. 7 – United

Feb. 11 – Lordstown

Feb. 14 – Valley Christian

Feb. 17 – Malvern