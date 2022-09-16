NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville’s offense couldn’t be stopped as the Rockets soared to a 62-20 win Friday night to hand Jackson-Milton their first loss of the season.

The Rockets’ quarterback Vinny Ballone threw for 442 yards and tied a state record with nine touchdown passes. He completed 76% of his tosses (29-38). Lowellville, as a team, generated 500 total yards of offense.

The Rockets (5-0, 2-0) have now scored 42 points or more in each of their five outings this year. Lowellville has now won seven consecutive regular-season games dating back to last October.

Jackson-Milton’s defense had allowed a total of 35 points through their first four games prior to Friday night.

Alex Schiavi completed two touchdowns while throwing for 129 yards.

Next week, Lowellville returns home for the first time since their opener against Columbiana to meet Waterloo.

The Blue Jays will square off against Sebring in week six.