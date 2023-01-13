KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger held off Mathews 47-46 in Northeastern Athletic Conference action Friday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

With Mathews down by three and 4.6 seconds left in regulation, Mustangs’ senior Ethan Petak was fouled on a three-point attempt but made the first two free throws. He was called for a violation for crossing the line on the third attempt, and the Braves ran the clock out to seal the deal.

Badger’s Duncan Moy led all scorers with 24 points in the win. Brad Hamilton added 9 points for the Braves while freshman Preston Geracitano chipped with 7.

Dominic Toto led the Mustangs with 18 points while Ethan Petak also reached double figures with 13.

With the win, Badger improves to 11-1 on the season and 5-1 in NAC play.

The Braves visit Fairport Harding on Tuesday.

Mathews drops to 8-5 overall and 4-2 in conference play.

The Mustangs host Maplewood on Tuesday.