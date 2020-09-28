Backyard rivalry renewed; Howland-JFK on Saturday’s Game of the Week

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in 11 years, Howland and Warren JFK will meet. The two schools squared off against one another for 41 years straight from 1965 to 2005. This will be the 44th meeting in the series with the Eagles holding a slight advantage of 22-20-1. Their first ever meeting was a 6-6 tie in week four of the 1965 season.

Kennedy is soaring high after their win this past weekend over Gilmour Academy. Last week, Howland snapped a two-game losing streak by getting by East.

2020 High School Football Game of the Week

Week 6: Saturday, October 3, 2020 (LIVE at 1 pm on MyYTV)

Howland (2-3) at Warren JFK

*Taped delayed on Fox at 10:30 pm

Last 5 Meetings

Oct. 31, 2009 – Howland, 21-12

Oct. 24, 2008 – Howland, 21-7

Oct. 28, 2005 – Warren JFK, 35-21

Oct. 29, 2004 – Warren JFK, 21-20

Oct. 24, 2003 – Howland, 34-14

2020 Statistics

Scoring Offense: Warren JFK, 28.6; Howland, 14.8

Scoring Defense: Warren JFK, 14.6; Howland, 24.8

Tiger Notes

…Howland has topped JFK in 7 of their last 9 meetings dating back to 1999.

The Tigers have won just once in their last 10 road games.

On Friday, Howland topped East – 35-21 – in a game which saw the Tiger ground attack run for 372 yards. Eric Babinchak and Matthew Woomer gained 195 and 169 yards respectively on the ground. Babinchak scored 4 times. The defense forced 3 turnovers.

Eagle Notes

…The Eagles are seeking their 6th straight home win.

Cam Hollobaugh scored 6 touchdowns as Kennedy rolled to a 40-19 win over Gilmour Academy this past Saturday. After a 3-0 start, the Eagles fell to Garrettsville Garfield (27-21) in their previous contest.

Kennedy’s after their 5th win in their first six games this year. The last time, the Eagles were unbeaten (or had five wins) through six games – they won the state championship in 2016.

Revised Schedules

Howland

Oct. 9 – OHSAA Playoffs

Warren JFK

Oct. 9 – OHSAA Playoffs