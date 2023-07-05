BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown blanked Boardman in the 12U Little League softball district championship game on Wednesday night at the Fields of Dreams in Boardman.

It is a double-elimination tournament, so the win forces a rematch between the two teams on Thursday night at 6 p.m. to decide a district champion.

Austintown took the lead in the first inning. Bella Baumgart reached on an error, which allowed a pair of runs to score, giving Austintown a 2-0 lead.

They added four additional runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by a triple and an error that scored Seneca Coates.

Kate Averell scored on a triple and an error of her own, increasing the lead.