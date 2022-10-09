AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of powerhouses collide as Crestview meets Fitch on WKBN’s High School Volleyball Game of the Week broadcast this Monday.

Both teams have their eyes set on a deep, playoff run. First, they’ll meet this Monday to build off of their strong regular season showings.

High School Volleyball Match of the Week

Monday, October 10 at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Crestview (18-1), #13 at Fitch (16-2), #19

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Match Notes

-Crestview has won the District crown in each of the last three seasons (2019-21) while accumulating a record during that stretch of 73-6.

-A year ago, Crestview won the district championship by downing Cardinal (3-1) before being eliminated from the regionals against eventual-state finalist Independence (3-2).

-The Rebels have advanced to the state semifinals in four different campaigns – 1990, 1995, 1997, 1998.

-Crestview had won 54 of their fifty-five sets this year up through Thursday’s match against LaBrae. The Rebels clinched the MVAC Grey Tier championship on Tuesday by topping Garfield (25-16, 25-17, 25-17). Grace Auer led Crestview with 20 kills. Abbey Emch registered 14 in the three-set victory.

-For the season, Emch leads the team with 297 kills (57.6%) and Grace Auer has 246 (49.8%). Grace also leads the team with 236 digs and 304 assists. Freshman Alaina Auer is second on the team with 267 assists and 180 digs.

-Last year, the Falcons advanced to the district championship where they fell to Chardon, 3-0. Fitch had finished with a 21-4 mark that included a strong grouping of underclassmen – Jocelyn Jourdan (405 kills), Julia Jordon and Afton Roby.

-The Falcons are closing this season strong by winning 13 of their last fourteen matches. The Falcons were crowned the All-American Conference champion for a third consecutive year (2020-22) on Thursday, September 29 by topping Canfield. In the victory Jocelyn Jourdan collected her 1,000th kill of her career.

-Senior Jocelyn Jourdan has posted 333 kills on the season while also leading the team with 181 digs. Freshman Rylie Simons leads the Falcons with 586 assists this year. Simons has dished out 40-plus assists in five matches this season.

-Fitch is set to have their ‘Pink Out’ Night for breast cancer awareness for Monday’s Game of the Week. Fans are encouraged to wear pink attire. The Fitch Volleyball Boosters will hold a lottery raffle as well as a bake sale to raise money to be donated to the Hope Center for cancer treatment.

Upcoming Schedule

Crestview

Oct. 13 – at Salem

Oct. 15 – Boardman

Fitch

Oct. 11 – at Howland

Oct. 13 – Marlington

Oct. 15 – Highland