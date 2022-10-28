YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Alliance Aviators fly into Youngstown for a round one high school football playoff matchup with the Chaney Cowboys LIVE on the WKBN 27 High School Football Game of the Week.

The Aviators currently lead 21-17 in the second quarter. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available or watch the game live.

Brendan Zurbrugg’s touchdown pass put Alliance ahead in the first quarter, 7-0.

After an Eder Gomez 23-yard field goal late in the first put the Cowboys on the board, the Aviators led 7-3 to close out the first quarter.

Zurbrugg’s second touchdown pass of the night, this time a short pass to Ramhir Hawkins to open up the second quarter, extended the lead to two scores.

On the following drive, the Cowboys answered back in a big way with Drew Gault connecting with Jason Hewlett for a 50-yard touchdown pass to close the gap to 14-10. Chaney had another 50-yard+ TD called back earlier in the drive due to a penalty.

Zurbrugg’s third TD pass of the first half went to Carter Bugara with 5:58 left in the first half.

Juwan Freeman’s two-yard touchdown run closed the gap to 21-17 with 39 seconds left in the first half. The score was set up by a key interception by DJ Waller.

WKBN has learned that Chaney quarterback Matt Jones is not in the lineup for the game, due to disciplinary reasons.

The winner of Alliance (8-2) and Chaney (9-1) will take on the winner of Kenston (7-3) and University School (8-1) in round two.