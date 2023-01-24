CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — There’s a logjam atop the All-American Conference standings. Canfield is in first place with a perfect 3-0 mark, but Fitch is hot on their tail as they hold a 3-1 record in league play.

Can Fitch even things out in the loss column? Will Canfield widen the gap even more?

We’ll find out on this Friday’s High School Basketball Game of the Week when the Falcons travel to Canfield.

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Fitch (9-6) at Canfield (12-3)

Last 5 Meetings

Jan. 28, 2022 – Fitch, 44-41

Jan. 4, 2022 – Fitch, 60-59

Feb. 8, 2021 – Canfield, 58-56

Jan. 19, 2021 – Fitch, 61-55

Jan. 28, 2020 – Canfield, 71-66

Last Meeting

Allen Underwood had the deciding three-point basket from half-court with four seconds to go to give Fitch a 44-41 win over Canfield last January. DeShawn Vaughn scored 13 points to lead Fitch as Devin Sherwood finished with 11 points and 8 boards. Canfield’s Jake Grdic led all scorers with 14 points.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Canfield, 55.4; Fitch, 45.9

Scoring Defense: Canfield, 45.1; Fitch, 46.5

Game Notes

-Close games have been the trend when the Falcons and Cardinals meet. In each of their last five matchups, the outcome has been decided by 6 points or less.

-The Cardinals are 8-1 when holding the opposition to 50 points or less during the 2022-23 campaign.

-Tony Russo scored 19 while Dom Cruz added 17 in Canfield’s 54-47 overtime win over rival Poland this past Saturday. John Cullen’s group outscored the Bulldogs — 13-6 — in the extra session.

-Fitch is trying to avoid their first three-game losing skid of the season after faltering to Ursuline (67-50) and Smithville (40-36).

-When the Falcons’ offense reaches the half-century mark (50 points), it’s 5-1 this year.

-Senior Gianni Maley is averaging 14.1 points over his last eight games. Marcel Finkley has posted double-figures in scoring ten times this season including his season-high 24-point performance against Copley on Jan. 17. Carter Owens has drained 21 three-point shots over the last ten games.

2022-23 All-American Conference Standings

League Records

Canfield – 3-0

Fitch – 3-1

Harding – 3-1

Boardman – 1-3

Howland – 0-5

Upcoming Schedule

Fitch

Jan. 31 – at Boardman

Feb. 3 – Harding

Feb. 4 – Canfield

Canfield

Feb. 3 – Boardman

Feb. 4 – at Fitch

Feb. 7 – at Harding