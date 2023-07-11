BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 will televise the 9U and 10U Little League Baseball District Championship games as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week on Tuesday night.

The games will take place at the Fields of Dreams in Boardman.

The 9U Championship game will feature Boardman and Canfield at 6 p.m.

The 10U Championship between Canfield and Poland will follow shortly thereafter.

All games will air live on MyYTV, and will also be streamed live, for free, on the WKBN app.

Chad Krispinsky and Jason Triveri will have the call for both games.

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008