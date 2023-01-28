AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Eastern Ohio Wrestling League championships took place this weekend at Austintown Fitch High School.

The finals were televised live as a special presentation of the WKBN High School Game of the Week.

Team results:

Division I Champion/overall champion: Austintown Fitch

Division II Champion: Salem

Division III Champion: Garfield

Division IV Champion: South Range



Garfield’s Hunter Andel was named MVP of the event.

The following are the final results for each weight class:

106 lbs.

1st Place – Hunter Newell of South Range

2nd Place – Quintin Burns of Liberty

3rd Place – Camryn Mitchell of Marlington

4th Place – Quinn Gaca of Canfield

5th Place – Colton Rhoads of Louisville

6th Place – Cody Carpenter of Girard

7th Place – Brayden Reed of Brookfield

8th Place – Camron Lewicki of Garrettsville Garfield

1st Place Match

Hunter Newell (South Range) 35-4, Sr. over Quintin Burns (Liberty) 31-7, Sr. (Dec 7-1)

3rd Place Match

Camryn Mitchell (Marlington) 32-9, Jr. over Quinn Gaca (Canfield) 23-10, So. (Dec 9-6)

5th Place Match

Colton Rhoads (Louisville) 18-12, Fr. over Cody Carpenter (Girard) 25-8, Jr. (Fall 2:04)

7th Place Match

Brayden Reed (Brookfield) 20-5, Fr. over Camron Lewicki (Garrettsville Garfield) 12-10, Fr. (Fall 0:41)

113 lbs.

1st Place – Connor Novosel of Louisville

2nd Place – Skye Jones of Austintown Fitch

3rd Place – Aiden Bean of Marlington

4th Place – Dominic Kemble of Southeast

5th Place – Aidan ODonnell of Howland

6th Place – Brawley McCowien of Pymatuning Valley

7th Place – Jayden Scott of Jackson Milton

8th Place – Tanner Stricko of Canfield



1st Place Match

Connor Novosel (Louisville) 15-10, Sr. over Skye Jones (Austintown Fitch) 18-9, Jr. (Fall 4:22)

3rd Place Match

Aiden Bean (Marlington) 31-12, So. over Dominic Kemble (Southeast) 19-6, Fr. (Dec 8-1)

5th Place Match

Aidan ODonnell (Howland) 23-9, Fr. over Brawley McCowien (Pymatuning Valley) 21-12, Fr. (Fall 2:50)

7th Place Match

Jayden Scott (Jackson Milton) 18-6, So. over Tanner Stricko (Canfield) 10-6, So. (For.)



120 lbs.

1st Place – Bobby Buchheit of Beaver Local

2nd Place – beau Nezbeth of Louisville

3rd Place – Luke Stanley of Marlington

4th Place – Will Rankin of Boardman

5th Place – Rex Fryer of Waterloo

6th Place – Jacob Lewis of Jefferson

7th Place – Logan Casto of United

8th Place – Deacon Mock of Howland

1st Place Match

Bobby Buchheit (Beaver Local) 23-4, Fr. over beau Nezbeth (Louisville) 18-10, Fr. (MD 9-1)

3rd Place Match

Luke Stanley (Marlington) 32-11, So. over Will Rankin (Boardman) 27-12, Jr. (Fall 3:53)

5th Place Match

Rex Fryer (Waterloo) 21-7, Jr. over Jacob Lewis (Jefferson) 27-9, Fr. (Dec 2-0)

7th Place Match

Logan Casto (United) 26-10, Jr. over Deacon Mock (Howland) 20-12, Fr. (M. For.)

126 lbs.

1st Place – Kolten Barker of Louisville

2nd Place – Adam Heckman of Howland

3rd Place – Owen McDevitt of Jackson Milton

4th Place – Cyle Burt of Salem

5th Place – Vincent DAmico of Garrettsville Garfield

6th Place – Michael Dorris of West Branch

7th Place – Phil Clark of Boardman

8th Place – Josh Young of Liberty

1st Place Match

Kolten Barker (Louisville) 21-6, Jr. over Adam Heckman (Howland) 29-3, Jr. (MD 14-3)

3rd Place Match

Owen McDevitt (Jackson Milton) 26-4, Sr. over Cyle Burt (Salem) 16-5, Jr. (Dec 6-2)

5th Place Match

Vincent DAmico (Garrettsville Garfield) 17-9, Jr. over Michael Dorris (West Branch) 29-9, Jr. (Dec 7-1)

7th Place Match

Phil Clark (Boardman) 14-16, Jr. over Josh Young (Liberty) 21-12, Jr. (Fall 1:47)

132 lbs.

1st Place – Brogan Fielding of Jefferson

2nd Place – Dylan Rhoads of Louisville

3rd Place – Joey Kana of Salem

4th Place – Tyler Wardle of South Range

5th Place – Davanzo Tate of Austintown Fitch

6th Place – Conner Burns of Liberty

7th Place – Brock Piatt of Jackson Milton

8th Place – Gavin Chapman of West Branch

1st Place Match

Brogan Fielding (Jefferson) 31-1, Jr. over Dylan Rhoads (Louisville) 23-8, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

Joey Kana (Salem) 18-3, So. over Tyler Wardle (South Range) 19-12, Jr. (Dec 4-0)

5th Place Match

Davanzo Tate (Austintown Fitch) 20-11, Fr. over Conner Burns (Liberty) 22-8, Sr. (Dec 7-1)

7th Place Match

Brock Piatt (Jackson Milton) 12-9, Fr. over Gavin Chapman (West Branch) 19-12, Jr. (Dec 9-2)



138 lbs.

1st Place – Ty Stricko of Canfield

2nd Place – Amari Bowers of Conneaut

3rd Place – Santino Slipkovich of Boardman

4th Place – Noah Adamson of Hubbard

5th Place – Brittan Allen of Salem

6th Place – Grayson Hoover of Garrettsville Garfield

7th Place – Jenson Baker of United

8th Place – Lewis Deloach of Austintown Fitch

1st Place Match

Ty Stricko (Canfield) 23-3, Sr. over Amari Bowers (Conneaut) 27-2, Sr. (Dec 7-3)

3rd Place Match

Santino Slipkovich (Boardman) 34-9, So. over Noah Adamson (Hubbard) 21-7, Jr. (Fall 3:41)

5th Place Match

Brittan Allen (Salem) 19-5, Sr. over Grayson Hoover (Garrettsville Garfield) 14-9, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

7th Place Match

Jenson Baker (United) 29-6, Sr. over Lewis Deloach (Austintown Fitch) 21-10, Jr. (MD 10-2)

144 lbs.

1st Place – Aric Smith of Austintown Fitch

2nd Place – Jacob Richardson of South Range

3rd Place – Braeden Stallworth of Crestview

4th Place – Jayce Dietrich of Pymatuning Valley

5th Place – Justin Cox of Beaver Local

6th Place – Max Switka of Boardman

7th Place – Shawn German of Salem

8th Place – Lucas Sokol of Jackson Milton

1st Place Match

Aric Smith (Austintown Fitch) 32-3, Sr. over Jacob Richardson (South Range) 24-2, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

3rd Place Match

Braeden Stallworth (Crestview) 32-1, Sr. over Jayce Dietrich (Pymatuning Valley) 28-8, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:45 (17-1))

5th Place Match

Justin Cox (Beaver Local) 23-10, Jr. over Max Switka (Boardman) 26-15, So. (Dec 4-2)

7th Place Match

Shawn German (Salem) 15-7, So. over Lucas Sokol (Jackson Milton) 18-9, So. (Fall 2:50)

150 lbs.

1st Place – Tyson Seesholtz of South Range

2nd Place – Carter Mock of Howland

3rd Place – Authur Croom of Austintown Fitch

4th Place – Aiden Stecker of Salem

5th Place – Joseph Sparks of Garrettsville Garfield

6th Place – Jermaine Watson of Liberty

7th Place – Noah Frank of Canfield

8th Place – Savva DiRienzo of Poland

1st Place Match

Tyson Seesholtz (South Range) 36-1, Fr. over Carter Mock (Howland) 25-9, Sr. (Dec 5-4)

3rd Place Match

Arthur Croom (Austintown Fitch) 34-11, Sr. over Aiden Stecker (Salem) 22-3, So. (Dec 6-2)

5th Place Match

Joseph Sparks (Garrettsville Garfield) 22-7, Sr. over Jermaine Watson (Liberty) 24-13, Jr. (UTB 4-3)

7th Place Match

Noah Frank (Canfield) 10-3, Sr. over Savva DiRienzo (Poland) 12-12, So. (Dec 7-6)



157 lbs.

1st Place – A.J. Coppersmith of Crestview

2nd Place – Justin Fox of Waterloo

3rd Place – Nolan Rudesill of Howland

4th Place – Braden Dietrich of Jefferson

5th Place – Quinn Callock of Alliance

6th Place – Jude Yeager of Louisville

7th Place – Dylan Ferguson of Beaver Local

8th Place – Brennan Moore of Pymatuning Valley

1st Place Match

A.J. Coppersmith (Crestview) 25-1, Sr. over Justin Fox (Waterloo) 24-1, Sr. (Dec 6-5)

3rd Place Match

Nolan Rudesill (Howland) 25-11, Sr. over Braden Dietrich (Jefferson) 27-10, Jr. (Fall 2:09)

5th Place Match

Quinn Callock (Alliance) 16-5, So. over Jude Yeager (Louisville) 11-10, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

7th Place Match

Dylan Ferguson (Beaver Local) 16-11, Sr. over Brennan Moore (Pymatuning Valley) 23-10, So. (MD 16-2)

165 lbs.

1st Place – Hunter Andel of Garrettsville Garfield

2nd Place – Tyler Lintner of Austintown Fitch

3rd Place – Jake Starkey of South Range

4th Place – Niko Poullas of Canfield

5th Place – Ryan Chafins of Beaver Local

6th Place – Phoenix Porter of Marlington

7th Place – Jacob Boyles of Boardman

8th Place – Trenton Streffeler of West Branch

1st Place Match

Hunter Andel (Garrettsville Garfield) 29-3, Sr. over Tyler Lintner (Austintown Fitch) 37-3, Sr. (MD 10-0)

3rd Place Match

Jake Starkey (South Range) 32-3, Sr. over Niko Poullas (Canfield) 20-9, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:39 (15-0))

5th Place Match

Ryan Chafins (Beaver Local) 19-9, Jr. over Phoenix Porter (Marlington) 30-13, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

7th Place Match

Jacob Boyles (Boardman) 20-16, Jr. over Trenton Streffeler (West Branch) 6-8, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

175 lbs.

1st Place – Caden Kohout of Canfield

2nd Place – Gabe Morgan of Beaver Local

3rd Place – Qwintin Hancox of Marlington

4th Place – Dom Pagan of Poland

5th Place – Jackson Eddy of Alliance

6th Place – Hudson Brink of West Branch

7th Place – Gavin Berger of United

8th Place – Tucker Steiner of Girard

1st Place Match

Caden Kohout (Canfield) 15-6, Sr. over Gabe Morgan (Beaver Local) 22-6, Jr. (DQ)

3rd Place Match

Qwintin Hancox (Marlington) 32-13, Jr. over Dom Pagan (Poland) 22-6, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

Jackson Eddy (Alliance) 21-6, Jr. over Hudson Brink (West Branch) 32-7, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

7th Place Match

Gavin Berger (United) 22-11, Sr. over Tucker Steiner (Girard) 14-9, So. (MD 15-2)

190 lbs.

1st Place – Keegan Sell of Garrettsville Garfield

2nd Place – Anthony Fortier of Howland

3rd Place – Peyton Quarles of Austintown Fitch

4th Place – Andre Averette of Boardman

5th Place – Tucker Kiko of United

6th Place – CJ Daniel of Alliance

7th Place – Kane Curran of Beaver Local

8th Place – Vince Krenisky of Conneaut

1st Place Match

Keegan Sell (Garrettsville Garfield) 27-5, Jr. over Anthony Fortier (Howland) 16-5, Sr. (Fall 2:34)

3rd Place Match

Peyton Quarles (Austintown Fitch) 30-11, Sr. over Andre Averette (Boardman) 38-7, Sr. (Dec 7-3)

5th Place Match

Tucker Kiko (United) 28-7, Sr. over CJ Daniel (Alliance) 5-6, Jr. (Fall 4:49)

7th Place Match

Kane Curran (Beaver Local) 17-10, So. over Vince Krenisky (Conneaut) 18-15, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)



215 lbs.

1st Place – Aidan Mozden of Alliance

2nd Place – Scotty Edwards of Conneaut

3rd Place – Isaac Griffith of Girard

4th Place – Gavin Hang of West Branch

5th Place – Camren Natali of Austintown Fitch

6th Place – Jimmy Scharrer of Canfield

7th Place – Isaac Prescott of Beaver Local

8th Place – Kameron Cargill of Pymatuning Valley

1st Place Match

Aidan Mozden (Alliance) 22-2, Jr. over Scotty Edwards (Conneaut) 24-9, Jr. (Fall 5:48)

3rd Place Match

Isaac Griffith (Girard) 35-5, Jr. over Gavin Hang (West Branch) 24-11, Fr. (Dec 3-0)

5th Place Match

Camren Natali (Austintown Fitch) 22-9, So. over Jimmy Scharrer (Canfield) 2-3, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

7th Place Match

Isaac Prescott (Beaver Local) 17-15, So. over Kameron Cargill (Pymatuning Valley) 16-13, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

285 lbs.

1st Place – Daren Christine of Conneaut

2nd Place – Ryan Kamperman of Salem

3rd Place – Vince Luce of Canfield

4th Place – Dallas McCracken of United

5th Place – Mark Stankorb of Austintown Fitch

6th Place – Nick Bowser of Hubbard

7th Place – Kip Stewart of Columbiana

8th Place – Mason Pawlowski of Jefferson

1st Place Match

Daren Christine (Conneaut) 32-3, Sr. over Ryan Kamperman (Salem) 16-3, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

Vince Luce (Canfield) 24-4, Jr. over Dallas McCracken (United) 32-5, Jr. (UTB 3-2)

5th Place Match

Mark Stankorb (Austintown Fitch) 13-6, Jr. over Nick Bowser (Hubbard) 32-4, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

7th Place Match

Kip Stewart (Columbiana) 23-6, Sr. over Mason Pawlowski (Jefferson) 26-9, Sr. (Fall 1:23)



