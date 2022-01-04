YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The High School Basketball Game of the Week season tips off this Friday with a Steel Valley rivalry game between Chaney and Ursuline.

The Cowboys have won their last six meetings with Ursuline. Five of those six matchups have been decided by eight points or less.

The Irish last defeated Chaney on February 26, 2011, by the score of 76-53. Ursuline advanced to the Division III Regional Final that year featuring a roster with Devonte Jenkins and Kyrie Gregorey earning All-State honors.

High School Boys Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, January 7, 2022 at 7 p.m. (LIVE on MyYTV)

Chaney (6-3) at Ursuline (5-4)

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Feb. 12, 2021 – Chaney, 63-55

Jan. 26, 2021 – Chaney, 67-62

Jan. 28, 2020 – Chaney, 63-55

Jan. 14, 2020 – Chaney, 77-60

Jan. 18, 2019 – Chaney, 73-65

Last Meeting

–Chaney topped Ursuline, 63-55, behind Sharrod Taylor’s 21-points in mid-February of last year. Cam Lawrence also had 17 in the win. The Irish’s Brady Shannon scored a game-high 23 points.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Chaney, 531; Ursuline, 491

Scoring Defense: Ursuline, 423; Chaney, 482

Game Notes

-Chaney is 4-0 when scoring 60 points or more. The Cowboys are 4-1 when allowing 52 points or less.

-Ursuline lost three of their four games this season by eight points or less which included a two-point setback in the opener to Girard (49-47) and by five points last Tuesday at Liberty (65-60).

-The Irish are a perfect 2-0 at home this season, topping Canfield (53-35) and Howland (53-37) in the middle of December.

2021-22 SVC Standings

Chaney – 0-0 (6-3)

Mooney – 0-0 (6-3)

Ursuline – 0-0 (5-4)

East – 0-0 (1-5)

Upcoming Schedule

Chaney

Jan. 8 – at Kennedy Catholic

Jan. 11 – East

Jan. 14 – Cardinal Mooney

Ursuline

Jan. 11 – at Mooney

Jan. 14 – East

Jan. 16 – Martin Luther King Tribute Tournament

Jan. 17 – Martin Luther King Tribute Tournament