Game of the Week: WKBN to air United Way Holiday Basketball Classic live

The United Way Holiday Basketball Classic will air live at noon on MyYTV and the WKBN app

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN Sports Team 27 will once again broadcast all games of the United Way Holiday Basketball Classic on Saturday.

A total of five games are on the slate, which will air live on MyYTV and be streamed live on the WKBN mobile app.

In 2012, the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley started the event. Boys and girls basketball teams from throughout the area come together to play on a Saturday in December.

All the proceeds from the event benefit the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

The event begins Saturday at 12 p.m. at Poland Seminary High School.

Saturday’s game schedule (tipoff times are approximate):