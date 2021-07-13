Game of the Week to feature 9U and 10U Little League district championships tonight

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 will air two more Little League Baseball District Championship games live tonight from the Field of Dreams in Boardman.
Both games will air live on MyYTV and also be streamed live on the WKBN mobile app. Chad Krispinsky and Jeff Hammerton will have the call.
9-Year-Olds: Canfield faces Poland in the Championship game tonight at 6 p.m. on Field L-1.
Minor (8-10) Division: Poland faces Boardman in the Championship game tonight at 8 p.m. on Field L-1.
You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008