Game of the Week: Clippers answer right back with Cross to Franken connection

It's a battle between the two top teams from the EOAC in 2018

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern Local and Columbiana tied for a division title in 2018, both teams hope to take an early advantage of the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference with an opening win in conference play on the ‘Game of the Week’

Dylan Milhoan finished off the opening drive for Southern with a 12 yard touchdown to give the Indians a 6-0 lead. They did not convert a two-point conversion attempt.

The Clippers drove right down the field in their opening possession to score a touchdown of their own and take a 7-6 lead. The points came from Jacob Cross hitting Chase Franken for a 34 yard touchdown pass capping an 11 play, 64 yard drive.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

You can watch the entire game tonight at 11PM on FOX Youngstown.

Related: Southern shows up at #3 on the WKBN Power Rankings

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.