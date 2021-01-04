Game of the Week opens 2021 slate with district championship rematch

The WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week is set to tipoff this week with a girls and boys doubleheader.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2021 broadcast schedule for the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week is set to tipoff this week with a girls and boys doubleheader.

This season, WKBN Sports Team 27 will once again feature live telecasts that showcase the best local boys and girls matchups on “high school basketball’s biggest stage.”

This Thursday night’s telecast will feature a rematch from last year’s Division IV Girls District Championship, as Western Reserve hosts McDonald at 7 p.m.

Then on Friday night, the scene shifts to Lowellville, as the Rockets welcome Jackson-Milton to town at 7 p.m.

All games will air live on MyYTV and also streamed live online at WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app. All games will also air tape-delayed on game night at 10 p.m. on MyYTV.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:



Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Chad Krispinsky returns this season to call all of the play-by-play action. He will once again be joined courtside by former coach and veteran analyst Jeff Hammerton.

Future game matchups will be announced each week at WKBN.com.

