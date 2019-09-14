Game of the Week: Baskin TD extends Niles lead over East

Watch the entire game tonight at 11PM on FOX Youngstown

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Two unbeatens meet up in the ‘Game of the Week’ with Youngstown East visiting Niles.

A Chase Sudzina field goal in the second quarter has the Red Dragons ahead 3-0 at the half.

Romero Baskin ran in a four yard touchdown run for the Red Dragons in the third quarter to push the lead to 10-0.

