Game of the Week: Girard and South Range all square through first two quarters

You can watch the entire game tonight at 11PM on FOX Youngstown

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard and South Range battle it out Friday night on ‘high school football’s biggest stage’ the WKBN Game of the Week.

South Range got on the board first in front of the home crowd capping an 11 play, 88 yard drive with a four yard touchdown run by Isaac Allegretto (3rd rush touchdown of the season). The Raiders took a 7-0 lead with 4:43 remaining in the first quarter.

The Indians got on the board with just over a minute remaining in the first quarter when Jimmy Jones scored on a 16 yard touchdown (7th rush TD of the season) to pull Girard to within one, 7-6. The extra point attempt was blocked.

Patrick McCabe scored on a four yard touchdown run to cap another long (10 plays) Raiders drive with 9:19 left in the second quarter to give the Raiders a 14-6 lead.

Nick Malito pulled in a two yard touchdown reception with just :06 remaining in the first half to bring the Indians back within two. Tyler Maddox caught a pass to convert a two-point conversion attempt to tie the game at 14-14 going into halftime.

Girard started the second half with an onside kick and recovered it, but was unable to turn it into points, turning the ball over on downs.

We will have more updates as they become available.

You can watch the entire game Friday night at 11PM on FOX Youngstown.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.