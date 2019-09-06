Game of the Week: Fitch jumps ahead of Ursuline

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austin Sherwood drove the ball in two yards for a score in the opening quarter to give Austintown Fitch a 7-0 over Ursuline in the ‘Game of the Week’. The score capped an 11 play, 71 yard drive that took 4:05 off the clock.

Nate Leskovac ran in a 15 yard touchdown in the second quarter to cap another 11 play drive for the Falcons to extend the lead to 14-0 with 10:33 to play in the first half.

