POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Four premier high school basketball games from the United Way Holiday Basketball Classic will be televised live on Saturday afternoon as a special presentation of the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The quadruple-header will air live on MyYTV and will also be streamed live on the WKBN mobile app.

Chad Krispinsky and Todd Muckleroy will have the call for all four matchups, which includes three boys games and one girls game.

Saturday’s game schedule (tipoff times are approximate):

12 p.m. Girard Boys vs. Hickory Boys

1:45 p.m. Canfield Boys vs. Ursuline Boys

3:30 p.m. Poland Girls vs. Boardman Girls

5:15 p.m. Poland Boys vs. Boardman Boys

In 2012, the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley started the event. Boys and girls basketball teams from throughout the area come together to play on a Saturday in December.

All the proceeds from the event benefit the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

The event begins at noon Saturday at Poland Seminary High School.