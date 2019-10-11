Game of the Week: Columbiana’s special teams leads to early lead over Brookfield

You can watch the entire game tonight at 11PM on FOX Youngstown

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield (5-1) visits Columbiana (3-3) Friday night in the ‘Game of the Week’. Both teams come into this game needing a win to stay in contention for a playoff spot.

Brookfield drove down the field on their opening drive, but had a field goal attempt blocked.

Columbiana responded with a drive of their own and converted their 23 yard field goal attempt with 4:55 remaining in the first quarter to take an early 3-0 lead.

