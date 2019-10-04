Game of the Week Coach interview: Canfield’s Maria Householder

Following Canfield's win over Howland, Cardinals' Head Coach Maria Householder visited with Chad Krispinsky.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield rolled past Howland in straight sets (25-21, 25-15, 25-8) Thursday night in a special live volleyball presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

Following the win, Canfield Head Coach Maria Householder visited with Chad Krispinsky to offer her thoughts on the Cardinals’ 14th win of the season.

The win for the Cardinals avenged a loss to Howland in September which snapped a 19-match win streak in the head-to-head series.



Senior Alexis Mettile led Canfield with 12 kills, 1 assist, 4 blocks, and 4 aces. Grace Mangapora added 9 kills with 1 assist, 1 block, and 1 serving ace.