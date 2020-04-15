‘Game changer for the district’: Crestview High School to install new turf field

In upgrading the playing surface, Crestview is hoping to host potential OHSAA playoff games down the road

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview High School is getting set to install a new artificial turf field this summer.

Installation is expected to begin soon at a cost of $546,305. Fundraising for the project has been ongoing since January.

The multi-purpose field will be put to good use with football, soccer, baseball, softball and gym classes using it at different points during the school year.

The new field project will include turf, new football and soccer goals posts, and lines for the field.

It is the same turf surface that can be found at Ohio State Football’s practice facility, the Woody Hayes Center and Memorial Stadium at the University of Nebraska.

