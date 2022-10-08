**Watch above for related coverage.

CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — We’ve made it. Saturday is Game 2 of the Wild Card series in Cleveland.

Pitcher Triston McKenzie, who is making his first postseason start with a chance to send the Guardians to New York for the divisional round, has been able to keep the Tampa Bay Rays at zero after four trips to the mound.

Another pitching duel at Progressive Field in Game 2.



Tyler Glasnow and Triston McKenzie are dealing through 3 innings! ⛽️ 🔥



Combining for 1 hit, 1 walk & 10 strikeouts so far…#Fortheland #RaysUp #postseason @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) October 8, 2022

The lanky right-hander went 2-0 with a 2.09 ERA in his last six starts, striking out 41 in 38 2/3 innings. More importantly, he only walked five after being plagued by wildness earlier this season.

For the Rays, pitcher Tyler Glasnow is on a pitch count in his third start since returning from Tommy John surgery. It’s his first postseason start since Game 5 of the 2020 World Series. And so far, the Guardians have not been able to score against him.

The Guardians were certain of two things Friday: José Ramírez would deliver, and Amed Rosario touched second base.

Cleveland’s kids were right.

Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7 2/3 innings and the young Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Rays 2-1 in the wild-card opener on Friday.

Ramírez’s shot off Tampa’s Shane McClanahan in the sixth inning — the Rays initially appealed whether Rosario stepped on second — helped Cleveland end an eight-game postseason losing streak and left baseball’s youngest team one win from advancing in its first season as the Guardians.

Though short on experience, the Guardians seem to have everything else.

“At this point we’re dealing with what we got in that clubhouse,” Bieber said, brushing off the team’s youth. “And that’s a winning ballclub.”