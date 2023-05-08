BROOKFIELD CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana ace Mackenzi Gamble did it all for the Clippers in Columbiana’s 4-1 win over Brookfield, tossing a complete game and driving in all four runs.

Gamble finished with 3-3 with two home runs and a double while pitching a complete game with nine strikeouts over seven innings.

For Brookfield, Sophia Hook went a perfect 4-4 on the day at the plate and scored a run as the Warriors fell to 16-4 after winning seven straight games prior to Monday.

Columbiana improves to a stellar 20-2 mark on the season and has now won 13 straight games.