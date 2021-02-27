Future is bright in Columbiana as underclassmen flourish for Clippers

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana graduated all starters from their 2019-20 EOAC championship team, a unit that won 19 games overall and clinched the #3 seed in the Salem District.

The Clippers finished this season with only four wins, the lowest total since 2012-13 (4-19). Columbiana averaged just 48 points per game (lowest since 2013-14: 43.6 ppg).

Columbiana Clippers

Head Coach: Todd Johnson

Record: 4-19 (2-10, EOAC)

Junior Nick Million led the Clippers in scoring (15.0) and rebounding (5.7) while making 33.3% of his three-pointers (58-174) and 71.0% of his foul shots (22-31).

Senior Dalton Whitehair finished second on the team with 11 points per game and third in rebounding (3.5) and assists (1.9). Last year, Whitehair averaged 8.3 points per outing. Over the past two seasons, Dalton was able to drain a total of 99 three-pointers.

Seth Spooner, only a sophomore, finished the season by averaging 6.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest. Freshman Anthony Hall began his varsity career by dishing out 2 assists per night and scoring 5 points a game. Senior Tyler Anderson led the team in assists (2.6) and shot 48.6% from long distance (18-37).

Scoring Leaders

Nick Million – 15.0

Dalton Whitehair – 11.0

Seth Spooner – 6.4

Anthony Hall – 5.0

Tyler Anderson – 3.8