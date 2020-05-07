“Future is bright, but work to be done” – Phantoms coach discusses draft class with international flair

Of the 31 players the Phantoms selected this week in Phase I and II of the draft, 10 are from outside the United States.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a big week for the Youngstown Phantoms with the USHL draft.

They’re returning eight players from last season, so the bulk of their roster was added in the past couple days.

It’s been exactly two months since the Phantoms last played hockey, back on March 7th at the Covelli Centre. A week later, the season was canceled and the draft process officially began.

“The month leading up to the draft gave us the ability to watch a lot more video on the guys,” said Brad Patterson, head coach of the Phantoms. “We believe if you’re a good player, we’re going to find you at some stage.”

Patterson and assistant Jeff Potter put together another strong draft class with plenty of international flair. Of the 31 players selected over two days this week, 10 came from outside the United States, including a “future” player from Japan, and another from Hungary.

“Everyone on that list, there’s a reason we selected them,” said Patterson. “We selected them because we think they have the ability to play here and have an impact.”

The Phantoms will look to replace much of their scoring from last season. They addressed that need right away with their first two picks of Phase 2. Both are promising young forwards from Minnesota, Adam Eisele and William Hillman.

“We want a high-tempo team that is in your face and can play physical and can play in all areas,” said Patterson. “We want a team that’s going to compete, that’s going to have energy, a team that’s fun to be around.”

Patterson said summer training camp, as of now, is still on for the end of July. That’s when they’ll cut the roster down to 30 players for the fall.

“I think the guys coming in, although they may not know much about Youngstown, they probably know about our organization and the hockey we try to instill and play. “

“The future is bright but there’s a lot of work to be done.”