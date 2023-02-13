POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Funeral arrangements have been finalized for former Cardinal Mooney head football coach Don Bucci.

Bucci died on Saturday at the age of 89.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at Holy Family Church, located at 2729 Center Road (RT 224) in Poland.

People are asked to meet directly at the church on Friday morning for the service.

Friends and family may pay their respects from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, located at 4221 Market St. in Boardman.

Burial will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Bucci took over as head football coach in 1966 and retired following the 1999 season. He led the Cardinals to four state championships in 1973, 1980, 1982 and 1987.

According to the OHSAA state record book, Bucci is 15th all-time in wins in Ohio, having amassed a record of 306-89-5 in 34 years heading up the Cardinals’ program.

He continued as the school’s athletic director until his retirement in 2020.