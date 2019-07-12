Fundraiser for Boardman High School track athlete set for Sunday

The Boardman community is coming together to provide Micah Beckwith his own racing chair

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Carmella’s Café will be hosting a fundraiser Sunday to help raise money for a new wheeler (racing chair) for Micah Beckwith.

Beckwith is a junior at Boardman. He has qualified for the OHSAA Track & Field State Championship in Columbus twice. He has received All Ohio honors five times.

Beckwith has rented a racing chair for the past two years, but the Boardman community is coming together to provide funding for Beckwith’s own racing chair so that he can have better training opportunities. The Boardman Athletic Department has partnered with Carmella’s Café and Assistant Youngstown State University Football Coach Mike Tomczak to raise funds for the chair.

There will be food, a Chinese auction, D.J. and celebrity bartenders.

The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m., and tickets will be available at the door. Tickets are $25 per person.

For more information, call the Boardman Athletic Office at 330-726-3423 or email athletic director Denise Gorski at denise.gorski@boardmanschools.org

Carmella’s Cafe is located at 850 E. Western Reserve Rd.