Fulton, Poland dominate; Unbeaten West Branch looms

NAVARRE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Bulldogs were dominant in a 35-14 victory over Navarre Fairless Friday night in the opening round of the OHSAA Division IV high school football playoffs.

The Bulldogs scored on their first four possessions of the game and took a 28-0 lead into the locker room at halftime having not given up a first down on defense.

Jack Fulton led the way with four touchdowns in the first half, two on the ground and two through the air.

Dom Parker had two scores for the Bulldogs (one rushing, one receiving).

Poland (8-3) will now move on to face unbeaten West Branch (11-0) in an all-local matchup in round two after West Branch re-wrote their record book in a win over CVCA.