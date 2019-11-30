Full schedule of events planned for Steelers vs. Browns game

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are encouraging fans to arrive early to enjoy in-stadium pregame activities for the team’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Fans who arrive within one hour of gates opening will be offered food specials at all Goalline Stands.

The Stage AE Tailgate activities at 9 a.m. include the Pittsburgh Knights esports play arcade, fan giveaways, food specials and a Steeline Drumline “Steelers Nation Unite” Parade one hour before kickoff.

Free activities along Art Rooney Avenue, including a Steely McBeam meet-and-greet will also be available.

Steelers Legend Mike Logan will be meeting fans for photo opportunities from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Ford Fan Zone

On-field activities include a holiday performance by Curtis Lewis Jr. at 12:40 p.m., a National Anthem performance by Ghost Hounds’ lead singer Tre Nation, a Terrible Towel Twirl led by actor/comedian Billy Gardell, a special “Powering Pittsburgh” award presentation for middle and high school students, a Fuel Up to Play 60 grant presentation and a halftime high school Powder Puff Flag Football game.

During a Salute to Heroes during the first break of the third quarter, U.S. Marine Major Eric Burkett, of New Castle, will be honored.

The Steelers mobile app will offer fans exclusive content from inside the stadium, including an interactive stadium map and Augmented Reality inside the FedEx Great Hall. It will also allow fans to access on-demand game replays while using “location-based” alerts.

The NFL and Heinz Field encourage fans not to bring any bags inside, however, they will allow clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.” Official NFL team logo clear plastic tote bags are also acceptable.

Visit heinzfield.com/bagpolicy for more information.

Parking lots will open at 8 a.m. and the “Will call” ticket window is set to open at 10 a.m.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and all gates will open at 11 a.m.