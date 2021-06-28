‘Fulfill the D-1 dream’: Hickory sharpshooter makes things official, signs with Oakland

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory standout boys basketball player Peyton Mele made things official Monday, signing to play basketball at Oakland University.

“I always wanted to fulfill the D-1 dream,” he said Monday. “When I got there, I fell in love with the campus. It just felt right. The first time I was there, I was in awe of the court. When I saw that court, it felt like home.”

Mele says that he did not hear much during the recruiting process from fellow Horizon League member Youngstown State.

“No, I really didn’t hear from YSU at all,” Mele said. “Oakland was the only Horizon [League] team in the discussion. But like I said, I am super happy to go to Oakland and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

The Hornets senior has 261 career three-pointers, that’s the most in school history and third-most in county history.

“Super satisfying. All those late nights, early mornings in the gym all paid off,” said Mele.

He has 1,545 career points, which is the 20th most all-time in Mercer County history and third-best in the history of the Hickory program.

Mele has helped the Hornets win three district titles. He likewise led them to a trip to Hershey for the Class 4A State Championship for the first time in 60 years.