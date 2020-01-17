Fryer closes in on 1K; Niles prevails on the road

Kayla Taylor-Hall sets Niles’ record with 16 rebounds

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Aneziah Fryer scored 26 as Niles came away with a 48-37 road win at Hubbard. Fryer – who is now 51 points shy of 1,000 for her career – sank 11 of 14 free throw attempts. Kayla Taylor-Hall finished with 6 points and a new program record of 16 points in a single game. Rachel Libert also finished with 8 points as well for the Red Dragons.

Hubbard was led by Jackie Adler – who made 5 three-point baskets – to close out her night with 17 points. The Lady Eagles will play South Range at home on Thursday before heading onto the road for three straight (versus Jefferson, Lakeview, Southeast).

Niles will take on Lakeview at home on Thursday.