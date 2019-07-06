From Youngstown to the Super Bowl: Rams CB Troy Hill brings “Star Players Academy” football camp back home

Just five months ago, Hill was playing in the Super Bowl for the Los Angeles Rams

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just five months ago, Youngstown native Troy Hill was playing in the Super Bowl for the Los Angeles Rams. He was back in the Valley on Saturday, paying it forward to kids of all ages at his youth football camp on YSU campus.

“The foundation and everything was from Youngstown and what made me to be able to go be successful in everything that I’ve been through,” said Hill. “So I feel like this is my roots, so it’s big for me.”

Hill was born and bred in the “330,” with tattoos on his arm telling that story. Now, he’s a Youngstown boy making it big in the NFL, as a cornerback for the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams.

Saturday, Hill hosted his first youth football camp in Ohio through his non-profit called “Star Players Academy.”

“I changed the name to ‘Star Players’ because I believe that you’re a star player regardless of whatever you do as far as you can be a doctor, you can be a good person, you’re still going to be a star player. Everybody has a certain type of star player within them.”

“He’s more than exceeded my expectations. I’m so proud of him and what he’s accomplished in his life so far,” said Sandra Jennings, Troy’s mother and Youngstown native. “He’s paying it forward and I’m happy for what he’s doing for the Youngstown community and for these kids.”

Nearly 300 kids attended two different sessions of the free camp, ages 6 all the way up to 16. They had the chance to learn the fundamentals from Hill, who recently signed a two-year contract to remain a key part of the Rams secondary.

“Everything you do in life, every day life, you gotta come out there and prove it,” said Hill. “Because you are always going to be judged by how you are today not what you did yesterday.”