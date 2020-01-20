From Youngstown to Super Bowl! DeBartolo/York owned 49ers top Packers to play for Lombardi Trophy for first time since 2013

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert celebrates after scoring against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The DeBartolo/York owned San Francisco 49ers are heading to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2013 after their win over the Packers

SAN FRANCISCO, California (WKBN) – The DeBartolo/York owned San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2013 Sunday, topping the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship.

Cardinal Mooney grad Jed York is the team’s current CEO and the team is co-chaired by Youngstown native Denise DeBartolo-York.

The 49ers jumped on the Packers in the first half as running back Raheem Mostert found the end zone three times on the ground to give San Francisco a 27-0 lead at the half.

Green Bay would answer on their first drive of the second half when Aaron Jones took a screen pass 13-yards for a touchdown to make it 27-7.

The 49ers would answer later in the quarter when again, Mostert found the end zone, this time from 22-yards to give San Francisco a 34-7 lead.

Mostert set a new 49ers record for most rushing yards in any game, finishing with 220 yards on 29 carries and four touchdowns.

In the opening seconds of the 4th quarter, the Packers inched closer when Jones found the end zone on the ground from one-yard out to cut the deficit to 34-13.

About four minutes later, Green Bay found the end zone again, this time through the air as Aaron Rodgers found rookie tight end Jace Sternberger for an 8-yard touchdown to make it 34-20 but it was too little too late for the Packers.

San Francisco will be looking for their first Lombardi Trophy since 1995.