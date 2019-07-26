From Youngstown to England! Urusline grad continuing basketball career in UK

Mark Hughes signed on the dotted line Friday to continue his basketball career in England with the Worcester Wolves

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline grad and Wright State standout Mark Hughes has signed his first professional contract with the Worcester Wolves of the United Kingdom’s top tier British Basketball League.

Teams in the league are from England and Scotland.

Hughes averaged 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists his senior season with the Raiders.

He also represented the United States Basketball Association (USBA) Team USA U22 at an international tournament in China this summer.

During his senior year at Ursuline, he was named to the 2015 AP Division III All-Ohio First Team.