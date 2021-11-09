From Youngstown South High to WCC Freshman of the Year

MORAGA, California (WKBN) – From Youngstown’s South High School to Moraga, California’s St. Mary’s College – Booker Newberry made an impact as he was named the West Coast Conference’s Freshman of the Year.

In 1991-92, Newberry played in 22 games averaging 5.2 points and hauling down 2.6 boards while shooting 65% from the floor (52-80).

First-year head coach Ernie Kent (who’d go onto coach Oregon and Washington State) leaned on the scoring of his center Eric Bamberger (13.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg) and the team’s guard Thurman Watson (10.7 ppg) over the course of the season. The Gaels finished 13-17 overall and 4-10 in the West Coast Conference (7th place).

Doug Christie led Pepperdine to a 24-7 record and an invitation to the Big Dance for a second consecutive appearance.

The next season, Newberry left for Westminster College where he scored over 1,000-points in three seasons in New Wilmington (1,049). The 6 foot 6 forward still holds the top field goal percentage in a game tied with several others at 100% (9-9) against Geneva in 1994. His 8 steals in a single contest versus Cedarville in 1993 is second in school history.

