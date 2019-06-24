From The Valley to The Land! Former Scrappers pitchers making impact for Indians

Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale were with the Scrappers just a couple seasons ago and are now making an impact for the Tribe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – This past weekend, former Mahoning Valley pitcher Aaron Civale became the 100th former Scrapper to make his big league debut with the Cleveland Indians.

With 6 strikeouts in six shutout innings , Civale got his first major league win in his first game.

Civale isn’t the only former Scrapper to make his big league debut this season.

Zach Plesac got the call in late May and has dazzled in six starts, grabbing three wins with an ERA of 2.33.

Both Plesac and Civale were 2016 draft picks of the Tribe.

Plesac spent 2017 with the Scrappers, making 7 starts in 8 games and racking up 31 strikeouts with an ERA of just 1.38.

Civale spent 2016 in the Valley, posting a 1.67 ERA in 13 starts with the team.

Scrappers general manager Jordan Taylor and current Scrappers manager Dennis Malave say that they are thrilled to see guys rise in the ranks and make it to the big team.

“It is really cool to see that,” says Taylor. “They were just here a couple seasons ago and Plesac is doing great in the rotation.”

“Super excited for Civale,” says Malave who was on the Akron staff while Civale was in Double-A. “Very happy for him as a person and as a professional and we are happy that he was able to go up to the big leagues and contribute to a win.”

“There is more to come, you know, in the very near future with the Tyler Freeman’s and Will Benson’s and many others,” said Taylor. “It shows it is a great place for the players to develop and start their professional careers. They have done a great job advancing through the system and make it to the big leagues.”