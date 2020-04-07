From player to agent: Mooney product Kyle McCarthy prepares for NFL Draft

Valley native Kyle McCarthy is preparing for the NFL Draft, as an agent for Athletes First in Calilfornia.

LAGUNA HILLS, California (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney and Notre Dame product Kyle McCarthy remains actively involved in the sport of football.

Watch the video above as he looks back on his career, and prepares for the 2020 NFL Draft.

McCarthy is the Director of Football for Athletes First, which is the largest independently owned sports agency in the country. The agency is primarily focused on professional football, and includes players as well as college and professional coaches.



Some of his clients include: Denver Broncos’ Tight-End Noah Fant, Former Ohio State standout/current Denver Bronco Dre-Mont Jones, and Notre Dame draft prospect Cole Kmet.

McCarthy led Cardinal Mooney to the Division IV State Championship back in 2004. He later went on to play college football at Notre Dame, before spending time in the NFL with the Broncos, Chiefs, and Raiders.