(WKBN) – Another great week of top plays from all across the Valley, with great catches and runs from Ohio and Pennsylvania!

Play Number 5: We’ll start here in Ohio — Triston Valley pumps once then un-launches this ball across the field to Mason Miller who hauls in the leaping catch while staying in-bounds in Mineral Ridge’s huge 42-7 win.

Play Number 4: Off to PA, where Farrell QB Kabron Smith fires a dart across the middle to LJ Samuels, who shifts into another gear then splits and drags a couple of defenders to the end zone, that plays a part of Smith’s record-setting passing day for the Steelers.

Play Number 3: Greenville QB Nick Solderich looks for Jase Herrick, and he hauls it in one-handed through contact for a top play!

Play Number 2: We head to the ground game, where Jalen Wagner has been terrorizing defenses all season long for Reynolds, shedding a defender with the stiff arm, then hits the speed for six.

Play Number 1: Now we head to our Game of the Week, where Sharpsville quarterback Caullin Summers finds Bradeon Summers for the one-handed tip catch as the Summers connection takes our Top Play of the Week — the Blue Devils remaining undefeated.