From Golden State to Cleveland: Cavaliers claim McKinnie off waivers from Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Alfonzo McKinnie (28) against the Los Angeles Lakers during a preseason NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cavaliers have have claimed forward Alfonzo McKinnie off waivers.



Cleveland General Manager Koby Altman made the announcement on Monday.

McKinnie played in four games with two starts with the Golden State Warriors this preseason before being waived over the weekend.

McKinnie appeared in 72 games with the Warriors last season, averaging 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.

He played collegiately at Green Bay in the Horizon League from 2013-15, but went undrafted.

McKinnie owns career averages of 4.2 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per game over 86 career contests with Golden State and Toronto.

Cleveland’s roster now stands at 16, including two Two-Way players.



COURTESY: CLEVELAND CAVALIERS