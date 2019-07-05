From Cooperstown to Cleveland: See Indians’ history at Play Ball Park this weekend

The Hall of Fame brought seven cases worth of artifacts to Cleveland this weekend, including one dedicated to the Indians

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – It is All-Star weekend in Northeast Ohio as Major League Baseball’s Midsummer Classics heads back to Cleveland.

There is plenty to do around the area through the game on Tuesday night. If you head to Play Ball Park at the convention center, you could get a chance to see some of the biggest moments of Indians’ history.

The Hall of Fame in Cooperstown brought seven cases worth of baseball artifacts, including one dedicated to Cleveland baseball history.

Artifacts range from a baseball used during a no-hitter to caps, jerseys and even a game-used base.

Watch the video above to learn more.

Play Ball Park is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Monday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.