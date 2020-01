The Lady Bulldogs will visit United next

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Joclyn Fristik tied her career-high of 30 points in East Palestine’s 70-36 win tonight over Wellsville. Fristik connected on 6 three-point shots on her record tying night. Kenzee Johnston added 15 of her own for the Bulldogs.

The Lady Tigers were paced by Cameron Carlevale’s 17 points. Wellsville welcomes Lisbon on Thursday.

