Fristik shines for East Palestine at Southern

Jocyln Fristik outscored the Lady Indians

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Joclyn Fristik shines in East Palestine’s 64-28 win at Southern tonight. Fristik connected on 4 three-point shots and finished with 30 points. Paige Snyder closed out the game 6 of 7 on her free throws to tally 12 points as well for the Lady Bulldogs. Payton Sherry put together a stat line of 6 points, 7 assists and 5 steals.

Southern was paced by Lindsay Ingledue and freshman Olivia Kerns, who scored 8 and 7 points respectively. The Lady Indians will travel to Lisbon to matchup with the Blue Devils on Monday.

East Palestine (8-6) returns home to face Wellsville on Monday.