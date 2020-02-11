Fristik goes for a new career-high; East Palestine gets by Potters

East Palestine will face Lowellville on Thursday

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Joclyn Fristik’s memorable night caps the Lady Bulldogs’ 60-46 win over East Liverpool. Fristik scored a career-high 34 points and set the career (98) and single season (54) school mark for three-pointers. Morgan Rutledge also added 10 for East Palestine.

The Lady Potters were led by their 1,000-point scorer Emma Ludwig who finished the contest with 27-points. Ludwig scored 13 in the first half and 14 in the second.

East Palestine (14-7) will finish their regular season with a road trip to Lowellville on Thursday.

