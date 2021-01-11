Fristik carries East Palestine by Southern

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Joclyn Fristik paced East Palestine in their 59-36 win over visiting-Southern. Fristik scored 26 while connecting on a pair of three-point shots and making 8 of 10 from the foul line.

Payton Sherry added 11 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs.

This Thursday, East Palestine will visit Wellsville.

Olivia Kerns and Ashley Shroades scored 14 and 11 points respectively for Southern. The Lady Indians will host Lisbon on Thursday.

