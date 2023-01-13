YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night’s Cardinal Mooney-Ursuline boys’ basketball game has been officially postponed, the schools announced.

The game was to be played at Ursuline High School.

According to a release from the Cardinals’ athletic department, Cardinal Mooney is dealing with “extensive illness throughout the team.”

A rescheduled date, at the convenience of Ursuline, will be discussed between the two schools.

The release states that, if the game is unable to be rescheduled due to scheduling complications, Cardinal Mooney will be forced to forfeit the contest.