DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – Friday night’s game between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on July 4 at Comerica Park. Game one of that doubleheader will take place at 1:10 p.m. with the nightcap getting underway at 6:40 p.m.

The Guardians have now been rained out seven times so far this season.

This weekend’s series is slated to resume on Saturday at 4:10 p.m.